Mumbai: Crime branch raids gutka godown, one held in Behrambaug of Jogeshwari

The Crime Branch Unit 9 of Mumbai Police raided a Gutka godown and arrested a 36-year-old man for the possession of banned Pan Masala, Gutka and Tobacco of different companies valued at Rs. 1.39 lakh.

Police said that during patrolling, they received a tip-off from an informer that a Gutka godown was being operated in the Behrambaug area of Jogeshwari West, and subsequently a raid was conducted by unit 9 officials, wherein they found Santosh Umesh Agarwal handling the premises.

Based on this information, police nabbed Agarwal and seized banned products along with cash, totally valued at Rs. 1,39,774. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food Safety & Standards Act 2009.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:12 PM IST