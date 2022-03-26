Maharashtra: 3 arrested for possession of gutka, banned tobacco products worth Rs 69 lakh in Bhiwandi

Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 69 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from Narpoli police station raided a godown in Rahnal village of Bhiwandi on Friday and seized a stock of the banned substances and two vehicles used to transport the same, assistant police inspector Chetan Patil said.

The police have arrested drivers Murlidhar Yadav (24) and Hasan Abdul Shaikh (35) and Nilesh Sharma (18) who was employed a labourer, he said.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and FDA regulations have been registered against the trio with the Narpoli police station, the official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:25 PM IST