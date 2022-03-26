e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai

Maharashtra: CNG to be cheaper from April 1 after VAT cut

Sanjay Jog | Updated on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

File

File

Advertisement

As per a notification issued by the Finance Department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, CNG will be cheaper in the state from April 1.

On the last day of the Maharashtra Assembly session, a notification was issued to reduce the rate of value-added tax (VAT) on CNG fuel from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent as announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the budget.

Pawar's decision to reduce VAT on CNG will benefit ordinary citizens including taxis, autos, passenger transporters.

Moreover, cheaper CNG fuel in the state will also help in controlling environmental pollution.

ALSO READ

Nagpur: 12-year-old minor raped, impregnated by neighbour; later married off to him Nagpur: 12-year-old minor raped, impregnated by neighbour; later married off to him

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:47 PM IST