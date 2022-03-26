Maharashtra: CNG to be cheaper from April 1 after VAT cut

As per a notification issued by the Finance Department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, CNG will be cheaper in the state from April 1.

On the last day of the Maharashtra Assembly session, a notification was issued to reduce the rate of value-added tax (VAT) on CNG fuel from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent as announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the budget.

Pawar's decision to reduce VAT on CNG will benefit ordinary citizens including taxis, autos, passenger transporters.

Moreover, cheaper CNG fuel in the state will also help in controlling environmental pollution.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:47 PM IST