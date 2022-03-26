Nagpur: 12-year-old minor raped, impregnated by neighbour; later married off to him

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old minor girl was impregnanted after she was sexually assaulted by her 22-year-old neighbour in Nagpur.

The motherless girl was then later married off to her rapist, according to a report by ABP.

As per the details of the latest case, the minor girl’s mother passed away and she used to be home alone. Taking advantage of this situation, the 22-year-old neighbour raped and impregnated her.

When both the families got to know about the incident, they decided to solemnise their marriage instead of approaching the police.

Police have arrested the 22-year-old accused at the MIDC police station in connection with the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Police have also registered a case against the accused's parents under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act for allegedly marrying her against the law. Meanwhile, the victim is four months pregnant and is being kept under medical supervision, said Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:04 AM IST