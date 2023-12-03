Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Sixth Suspect In Builder Hifjur Rehman Ansari's Kidnapping Ransom Case

Representational image |

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested another suspect from Madhya Pradesh in the case of the kidnapping of 57-year-old builder Hifjur Rehman Ansari. He was kidnapped from Byculla on the night of November 23, and the accused demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from his family. A total of six suspects have been arrested in this case.

The Crime Branch arrested Mazhar Shakir, also known as Shanu Shah, from the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. Shah, a resident of Indore, had come to Mumbai from Indore with Bachkana to kidnap the builder. The kidnapping took place in Byculla, and the victim was taken to Govandi, where he was assaulted. After the kidnapping, Shah returned to Madhya Pradesh with a wanted suspect in the crime.

Suspected presented in court

The Crime Branch presented all six suspects arrested in this case in court, where the court granted police custody to all of them until Monday.

According to sources, after kidnapping the builder, when Bachkana demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from the builder's son, the son was unable to pay the money, and Bachkana agreed to reduce the ransom amount.

In addition to Ilyas Bachkana and Shanu Shah, the Crime Branch has arrested Wajid Yasin Shaikh (43), Karim Wajid Khan (41), Alamgir Malik (37), and Naushad Akbar Ali Shaikh (26).

Gangster Mohammad Ilyas Abdul Aziz Khan, alias Ilyas Bachkana, had kidnapped builder Ansari, imprisoned him in a house in Govandi, and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from his family. Ansari's son filed a complaint with the Byculla police. During the investigation, the Byculla Police arrested three suspects, and the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 2 suspects. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch.