Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 3 Busts Fake Doctor Gang Exploiting Unani Ayurvedic Treatment Scam | Freepik/Representational Image

Recently, Crime Branch Unit 3 arrested a gang, including a fake Unani Ayurvedic doctor, from Malegaon, Nashik. The arrested individuals used to deceive citizens by visiting their homes under the pretext of treatment, posing as doctors in the name of the Unani Ayurvedic treatment system.

Details of investigation

The crime branch laid a trap in Malegaon, Nashik, and arrested the main accused, Mohammad Sheru Sheikh Maqsood Khan, alias Doctor R. Patel (49). Along with him, Mohammad Nafees Mohammad Sharif (39), Mohammad Asif Nisar (27), and Mohammad Asif (44) were also apprehended. All these accused are residents of Rajasthan.

Further investigation in this case revealed that the arrested individuals had also deceived a 77-year-old senior citizen in the name of Unani Ayurvedic treatment within the limits of Matunga police station. In this case, an FIR has been registered against them at Matunga Police Station under sections 420, 406, 34 of the IPC.

Fake Unani doctor's fraud busted

In the complaint filed by a 75-year-old woman to the Matunga police, she mentioned that when she had gone to the Babulnath temple with her husband, a person named Kuldeep told her that she had arthritis, which could be treated by a doctor through the Unani method.

In September, the accused went to the complainant woman's house and, after marking her knees with a blade, claimed that pus came out, making the woman believe her disease was cured. These individuals took Rs 7.50 lakh from the woman for this supposed treatment.