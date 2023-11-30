 Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 3 Busts Fake Doctor Gang Exploiting Unani Ayurvedic Treatment Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Crime Branch Unit 3 Busts Fake Doctor Gang Exploiting Unani Ayurvedic Treatment Scam

Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 3 Busts Fake Doctor Gang Exploiting Unani Ayurvedic Treatment Scam

The arrested individuals used to deceive citizens by visiting their homes under the pretext of treatment, posing as doctors in the name of the Unani Ayurvedic treatment system.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 3 Busts Fake Doctor Gang Exploiting Unani Ayurvedic Treatment Scam | Freepik/Representational Image

Recently, Crime Branch Unit 3 arrested a gang, including a fake Unani Ayurvedic doctor, from Malegaon, Nashik. The arrested individuals used to deceive citizens by visiting their homes under the pretext of treatment, posing as doctors in the name of the Unani Ayurvedic treatment system.

Details of investigation

The crime branch laid a trap in Malegaon, Nashik, and arrested the main accused, Mohammad Sheru Sheikh Maqsood Khan, alias Doctor R. Patel (49). Along with him, Mohammad Nafees Mohammad Sharif (39), Mohammad Asif Nisar (27), and Mohammad Asif (44) were also apprehended. All these accused are residents of Rajasthan.

Further investigation in this case revealed that the arrested individuals had also deceived a 77-year-old senior citizen in the name of Unani Ayurvedic treatment within the limits of Matunga police station. In this case, an FIR has been registered against them at Matunga Police Station under sections 420, 406, 34 of the IPC.

Fake Unani doctor's fraud busted

In the complaint filed by a 75-year-old woman to the Matunga police, she mentioned that when she had gone to the Babulnath temple with her husband, a person named Kuldeep told her that she had arthritis, which could be treated by a doctor through the Unani method.

In September, the accused went to the complainant woman's house and, after marking her knees with a blade, claimed that pus came out, making the woman believe her disease was cured. These individuals took Rs 7.50 lakh from the woman for this supposed treatment.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 4 Arrested For Duping Patient Of ₹14.5L In Unani Treatment Scam
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay High Court Restrains BMC's Actions Against RSIIL Amid Contract Termination Dispute

Mumbai: Bombay High Court Restrains BMC's Actions Against RSIIL Amid Contract Termination Dispute

SEBI Set To Continue Wider Probe Against Zee Group Promoters Despite SAT Ruling

SEBI Set To Continue Wider Probe Against Zee Group Promoters Despite SAT Ruling

Mumbai: Threat to Salman Khan Traced To Spain Via VPN; Police Reviews Security Measures

Mumbai: Threat to Salman Khan Traced To Spain Via VPN; Police Reviews Security Measures

Thane News: RPF Cracks Down On Rule Violations In Kalyan; Prosecutes 311 Offenders In Special...

Thane News: RPF Cracks Down On Rule Violations In Kalyan; Prosecutes 311 Offenders In Special...

Mumbai: BMC Initiates ₹105 Crore Tender For DP Road Construction In Malad East To Alleviate...

Mumbai: BMC Initiates ₹105 Crore Tender For DP Road Construction In Malad East To Alleviate...