Pune: Crime Branch Arrests Drug Queen's Aide In ₹2 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Pune Businessman In ₹2 Crore Cheating Case

The Mumbai crime branch apprehended Parshuram Munde, a businessman from Pune, in connection with a cheating case related to Shashikala Patankar, also known as Baby Patankar. Patankar is accused of deceiving a Customs clearing agent in South Mumbai, allegedly defrauding him of approximately ₹2 crore by promising to sell 5 kg of gold at discounted rates.

A crime branch officer stated that Munde, who was accused in the case, was served a notice under Section 41 of the CrPc to cooperate. Despite no positive efforts from his side and no recovery in the case, he was recently arrested, according to the police.

Accused produced in court, remanded

He was produced in the court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody, added officer. Patankar, known to be the drug mafia who allegedly introduced artificial stimulant mephedrone or Mew-Mew in the city. Patankar got interim relief from Bombay high court in the last week of October, last year but earlier she was almost absconding for almost one and half months because the Session court had rejected her interim protection anticipatory bail.

The Crime Branch had registered an FIR in the case on September 14. Patankar is accused of taking the money from a businessman, Kirit Suresh Chavan, on the pretext of selling 5kg gold but she didn’t deliver the consignment. The businessman dealt in customs clearance work and wanted to diversify into gold. He was introduced to Patankar by one Parshuram Mundhe, who is a co-accused in the case.