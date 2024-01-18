Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 3 In Aadhaar Forgery Ring; Accused Made ₹15 Lakh Illegally By Producing Fake Cards

Representational photo

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 arrested three people after cracking down on a gang engaged in the illicit production and modification of Aadhaar cards using fraudulent documents. They managed to create over 4,000 Aadhaar cards in the last seven months.

The gang reportedly attracted 20-30 people daily seeking Aadhaar card services, charging them between Rs 1,400 and 2,000 per transaction. The police estimate the collective earnings of the accused to be around Rs 15 lakh from this illegal operation.

The three accused are Mahfooz Ahmed Khan, 38, Rehan Shah Alam Khan, 22, and Aman Krishna Pandey, 25. These suspects, currently under police custody until January 22, include two people with a 12th-grade education and one with a 10th-grade education.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan said that the police acted on confidential information indicating the production of duplicate Aadhaar cards at Raza Enterprises and Qasmi High School in Govandi.

A raid was conducted at the specified locations, resulting in the discovery of a significant number of counterfeit documents, including fake affidavits, birth certificates, ration cards, and utility bills. Additionally, a laptop containing uploaded personal information was seized at the centre adjacent to Kazmi School.