mAadhaar App: Know How To Add Family Member's Profile Under One 'Aadhaar' | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

mAadhaar is the mobile application version of Aadhaar, India's unique identification system. Key features of the app include downloading the Aadhaar profile directly onto mobile devices and the ability to lock or unlock biometric authentication for added security. Users can also share eKYC data for verification and update personal information such as addresses and mobile numbers through the app after authentication.

mAadhaar aims to provide easy access to Aadhaar-related services, simplifying processes for millions of users nationwide. Users need to link their mobile number with their Aadhaar to utilize the app securely.

India's mAadhaar mobile application has introduced a convenient feature allowing users to add family members' profiles under a single Aadhaar account. Before exploring this feature, understanding how to create an account in mAadhaar is essential.

Steps to Create a Profile on mAadhaar App:

1. Download the mAadhaar App: Get the official mAadhaar app from the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS).

2. Install and Set Up: Open the app, create a secure password, and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

3. Verification: Verify your Aadhaar number through an OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

4. Linking Aadhaar: Once verified, your Aadhaar will be linked to the app, creating your profile.

5. Access Services: Now, you can use various Aadhaar-related services through the mAadhaar app.

6. Ensure Security: Protect your mAadhaar app and credentials to safeguard your personal information.



Steps to Add Family Members' Profiles:

1. Open mAadhaar App: Access the app on your smartphone.

2. Login: Enter your credentials to access your mAadhaar account.

3. Find 'Add Family Member': Look for and select the 'Add Family Member' option.

4. Enter Details: Input family member's Aadhaar number, name, DOB, and their relation to you.

5. Verify and Confirm: Complete any required verification steps to link the family member's profile to your account.

6. Repeat if Needed: Add multiple family members' profiles by following the same process.

You can include a maximum of five aadhaar profiles within your mAadhaar app. The OTP used for authentication is sent to the mobile number registered under the respective Aadhaar holder's account.