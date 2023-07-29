 Mumbai Crime: Body Of One-Day-Old Baby Found In Mankhurd
Mumbai Crime: Body Of One-Day-Old Baby Found In Mankhurd

The incident came to light on Friday night

Aishwarya Iyer
Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: Body Of One-Day-old baby found in Mankhurd | representative pic

Mumbai: A body of a one-day-old baby has been found near a rubbish bin in Lallubhai Compound, a residential colony in Mankhurd.

The incident came to light on Friday night when a passerby, who was dumping his rubbish inside the public bin, noticed a small body next to it. The body even had the umbilical cord attached to the stomach. 

Body sent for postmortem

The Mankhurd police was immediately informed, who reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Subsequently, a case was registered against an unknown person. 

Police officials are approaching nearby hospitals and nursing to check how many women gave birth on Thursday and Friday. 

“The body was of a baby girl,” an official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body), among others, of the Indian Penal Code.

