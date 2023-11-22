Mumbai Crime: Bhandup School Principal Accused Of Stalking Teacher; Booked

Representative Image

A Principal of an International school based in Bhandup has been booked by the police for allegedly stalking a teacher in his school.

According to the police, the 48-year-old woman has been working in the school since June as a Coordinator. She told the police that since June this year, the principal of the school started frequently texting her, and whenever she was around him, in the school building, he would make inappropriate gestures at her.

This continued till November, after which the victim complained the same to the admin and the HR department of the school. Shortly after, the victim got to know that she was fired from her job, and the principal of the school had influenced the HR, she said to the police. Days after she was fired, the victim approached the police and registered a first information report (FIR) against the principal on November 18.

The principal of the school, Anil Shivdasani, who is also the academic head, has been booked by the police under section 354D (stalking) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. The school, an ICSE affiliate, is a very popular school located in Bhandup West. The police have initiated a probe in the matter, but are yet to make any arrests. It is known that soon a notice would be issued to Shivdasani under section 41A CrPc which is a notice to appear at the police station for the investigation.