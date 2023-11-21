Mumbai Crime: Andheri-Based Chartered Accountant Faces Charges For Alleged Stalking & Sexual Assault Of Female Employee

Representational photo |

A 37-year-old chartered accountant from Andheri has been booked by the police for allegedly stalking, sexually assaulting and sending obscene pictures to his female employee.

The employee, a 42-year-old resident of Chembur, used to work with the accused in his office located in JB Nagar, Andheri East, between April 2020 and July 2022. According to the police, she worked as an investment agent at his firm. It started with the accused sending obscene pictures, featuring himself, to the victim via WhatsApp.

Accused allegedly touched victim inappropriately at workplace

In August 2021, the behavior of the accused, as per her statement, started to change. He began touching her inappropriately at the workplace, at first. When she was in his chamber, she said, he tried to kiss her forcefully and even tried to undress her, despite her resistance. When she threatened him to tell what he did to his colleagues, he started abusing her.

On Monday, the victim approached the RCF police and registered a complaint against the accused. In her statement, she also mentioned that the accused had made several investments under her name, which is why she couldn’t quit work or register a complaint sooner. “The financial part of the crime will be registered separately under the sections of cheating. The victim alleges that he (the accused) had borrowed money from her on the pretext of investments, which he is yet to return,” an officer said.

Accused to be sent notice

The accused chartered accountant will be soon sent a notice under section 41A of CrPC to be present for investigations. Meanwhile, the victim has submitted all the necessary documents, with pictures and videos that could be used as evidence against the accused. “It’s a technical matter and will occur in 2021 and 2022. Following the technical investigation, we will need more evidence to collect. If he refuses to cooperate with the investigation, he will be arrested,” added the officer.

In the FIR, police have added sections including 345 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others of the Indian Penal Code.