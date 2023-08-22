 Mumbai Crime: Auto Driver Held For Molesting Minor
After receiving a complaint from her parents and filing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Crime Branch Unit 10 started a parallel probe

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Mumbai: A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly molesting a teenage girl. The accused was identified as Banshyam Soni, a Diva resident. According to the police, the crime took place on August 19 when the 13-year-old victim was returning from tuition classes in Powai. She hired Soni's auto and when they reached the JVLR, the accused inappropriately touched the girl. She managed to stop his auto but he molested her again while she was getting down. 

After receiving a complaint from her parents and filing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Crime Branch Unit 10 started a parallel probe and a team led by Inspector Deepak Sawant successfully nabbed Soni. 

