Brave! Woman Rescues 11-Year-Old Daughter From Molester's Clutches

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A brave woman gave a tough fight and rescued her 11-year-old daughter from the clutches of an inebriated man who was dragging the minor allegedly with intent to rape.

The police added that the incident took place in the Kolar area on Friday evening. Kolar police SHO Jai Kumar Singh said that the girl was playing outside her house in Kolar locality on Friday around 8 pm when Devilaal Ahirwar (35), who was drunk, approached the minor.

The man grabbed the minor’s hand and started dragging her. The man was forcing the girl to sit on his bike when hearing her screams, her mother came running out.

The woman ran to her daughter’s rescue and tried to push the man aside. But when the accused did not stop, the woman raised an alarm to alert the neighbours. Seeing people marching towards him, Ahirwar sped away on his bike.

The girl, along with her mother and neighbours, thereafter approached Kolar police and registered a complaint against Ahirwar.

SHO Singh said that police have begun sifting through the CCTV footage of the area to trace and apprehend the accused, who is a resident of Vidisha district and works as a mason in Bhopal.

He resides in the neighbourhood. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act, he said.