Mumbai News: Committee To Inspect Mangrove Bund Blocking Flamingo Lake Inlet

Illegal Bunds at DPS lake that blocks waterflow |

The mangrove committee will be conducting a site visit to ascertain whether the bunds constructed through the mangroves by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is blocking the tidal water into the DPS Flamingo Lake in Navi Mumbai.

A complaint was addressed to the committee about the bund-like formation choking the water inlet to the lake. The construction is suggested to violate the CRZ norms. An online complaint was made by NatConnect Foundation on May 13.

“From the service road, a kutcha road has been constructed which seems to be more like a bund. The road is about 600 metres in length, touching mangroves on the eastern side and the wetland on the western side. The CIDCO, being the landlord of the area is obviously to be accountable for this huge violation. This kutcha road blocks free flow of tidal water into the 30-acre DPS flamingo lake,” said the director of the NatConnect Foundation, BN Kumar.

The mangrove committee was asked to intervene and order CIDCO to remove the blockage causing major problems for the flamingos arriving at the lake. “Due to the bunds, the three water inlets are blocked which in turn is leading to the lake getting dry even during high tides,” added Kumar.

In the complaint, Google Earth images have been attached to depict the original status of the area before the construction of the road.

“At Google Maps after February 1991 onward, there is no road at the particular location instead there is only thick vegetation which is nothing but the mangroves. The committee should consider these observations and get the CIDCO to clear the pathway for water to enter the lake,” adds Kumar.

The complaint was responded to immediately and a site inspection is scheduled to be held at 12pm on May 29. Activists rallying to conserve the lake have been asked to be present in large numbers during the inspection.