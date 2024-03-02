Mumbai Crime: 36 Yr-Old CA Dharmesh Shah Assaulted Near Subhash Road In Vile Parle East | Representative

A chartered accountant was assaulted by three unidentified persons while returning home from his office in Vile Parle East on Wednesday. He is now in the ICU at Cooper Hospital. As per the police report, Dharmesh Shah (36), a resident of Amboli, Andheri West, works with Nayak and Rane Chartered Accountancy firm in Planet Residency, Shubhash Road, Vile Parle East.

He usually commuted to his office arriving at 10 am and leaving around 8 pm, using either his car, a rickshaw, or sometimes by walk. On February 28, around 7.30 pm, Shah left the office and walked alone on Subhash Road towards Garware Chauk to take an autorickshaw.

When he reached 'Have More Ice Cream Parlour' on Subhash Road, three individuals attacked him with a sharp weapon. Shah attempted to defend himself using his tiffin bag and shouted for help. Upon hearing his cries, onlookers gathered, prompting the attackers to flee.

Shah admitted to Cooper hospital

Two individuals took Shah to Cooper Hospital on a motorcycle. Shah suffered several injuries on his back and was admitted to the ICU ward. In his statement, Shah said he did not recognise his attackers. Kirit Shah, Dharmesh's father said,"Certainly, without doubt, my son was attacked by hired individuals on behalf of a diamond merchant. We had entered into a deal concerning a plot with him, and as a result of this transaction, he has been harassing our family. Surprisingly, the police have not invoked Section 307 (attempt to murder) in the case. The attackers stabbed him seven times in the back. However, the police have not made any arrests so far."

According to Suryakant Kharat, Police Inspector, Vile Parle police station, "We are actively searching for the attackers. Once the complainant is out after discharge from the hospital, we will thoroughly record his statement. The complainant mentioned that he is unaware of the weapon used by attackers. A case has been registered against the three unidentified individuals for allegedly causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons at Vile Parle police station on February 29.