Bhopal: Youth Stabbed To Death As His Ring Caused Hole In Shirt Of Accused | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old Shahpura resident was stabbed to death by four persons with whom he had an argument during a wedding procession on Thursday night. A heated argument followed when Abhieshk Bamre was dancing in the wedding procession and his ring finger got entangled in the shirt of accused Vikas, causing a hole in it. A heated argument followed between the two.

The people at the wedding procession pacified both of them. After the wedding, Bamre was returning home at 2 am on Friday when Vikas and his friends named Shiva, Sahil Senda and Sahil Lala stopped him on the way and stabbed him. Bamre received grievous injuries on back, thighs and stomach.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died in the early hours of Friday due to excessive bleeding. The police were informed, who have registered a case against all the accused who are on the run. Bamre, a native of Khandwa district, had moved to Bhopal four years ago and was staying with his maternal uncle in Indira Nagar multi-storeyed building in Shahpura. He worked at a garments store. On Thursday evening, he had gone to the wedding procession of one of his relatives where he danced.