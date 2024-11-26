 Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Sion Koliwada
Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
Representational Image | File

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai's Sion Koliwada area where a minor was sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old man. The Antop Hill police have arrested the accused, and a FIR has been registered in this case.

"The girl has been taken for treatment at Sion Hospital and her condition is stable," said police officer. A shocking incident has come to light from the Sion Koliwada area. The 4-year-old girl was sent by her mother to bring something from outside. However, the little girl stopped to play with other children in the area. At that time, a 32-year-old man abducted her to sexually assault the minor. The accused works in catering services. Victim and accused stays in same area. The Antop Hill Police is investigating this matter.

The FIR has been registered against 32 year old accused under Rape section of BNS Act and sections of Pocso act.

