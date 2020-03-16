Mumbai Crime: 29-yr-old arrested for molesting woman on their first date

Mumbai: The Bandra police has arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman who he met on a dating site. The accused, R Dedhia, allegedly molested her inside his car when they were on a date in a hotel in Bandra.
The woman met Dedhia on a dating app earlier this month and exchanged their number soon after. Dedhia who lives at Wadala then called her for a date to Chembur on Friday.
As decided, the woman went to Chembur on Friday and met him at a restobar at around 10.30 pm. After a while, Dedhia suggested to go to a popular pub in Bandra and took her in his car.
According to the statement given by the woman, Dedhia had a drink there and started to get close to her. She found his behaviour uncomfortable and said that she wanted to go home. Around 1 am they left the pub. The woman wanted to go home on her own but Dedhia insisted to drop her in his car.
According to the police, the woman trusted him. However after driving for some distance, Dedhia again misbehaved with her. He allegedly pulled her close and started to kiss her forcibly. She tried to resist but he touched her inappropriately and started to lift her clothes.
The woman then asked him to halt the car as she wanted to use a restroom. As soon as Dedhia stopped his car, she opened the door and started to run, but Dedhia started to follow her in the car.
According to the woman, she spotted a beat marshall outside St Teresa's Church and asked him to stop. Dedhia saw her approaching a policeman then sped away.
The policeman then asked her to Bandra police station where she registered an offence of molestation against Dedhia. The Bandra police then arrested him from his residence.
