Mumbai Crime: Class 9 girl rescued from prostitution racket, two arrested

Mumbai: The city crime branch rescued a 15-year-old class 9 girl from a prostitution racket that was busted on Saturday night. During the raid, crime branch arrested two people and rescued two women along with the girl.

"The accused Tushar Daruwala, 53, and Afrin Salim Khan, 25, both are residents of Virar. They try to convince school going girls by promising to provide lucrative money and force them into prostitution," said an officer.

According to the police, Daruwala, a car dealer and Khan were running the prostitution racket for a few years and assured to their customers a supply of school girls. Daruwala dealt with the customers, while Khan targeted the victims.