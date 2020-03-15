Mumbai: Amidst combating coronavirus, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation also gears up for rains

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the residents can expect a major relief from water logging as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has also braced-up in time for the monsoon season, as newly appointed civic chief Chandrakant Dange is personally monitoring the preparatory work to minimize the annual tryst with deluge faced by citizens in the vulnerable areas of the twin-city.

Apart from inspecting ongoing construction of nullahs including the one running parallel to the national highway in Kashimira and concretion of the 30m wide road from Jesal Park to Ghodbunder Road, Dange also paid a visit to the Sheetal Nagar area in Mira Road on Saturday.

Corporators Rajeev Mehra and Merlyn D’sa apprised the civic chief about the ground realities of the 35-year-old locality which houses around 50 residential societies and is prone to intense water logging every year.