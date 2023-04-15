Mumbai: Crane breakdown during metro work causes traffic snarls on LBS road in Bhandup, angry commuters complain on Twitter

The breakdown of a crane (earth moving equipment) used in metro construction work resulted in traffic snarls and blockade on LBS road in Bhandup, leading to commuters' suffering delays and mental agony.

Many commuters took to Twitter to complain about the mismanagement.

Sharing a video of blockade caused by the crane machine, a Twitter user wrote: "Bhandupkars have been suffering from heavy traffic since 11 am last morning due to the stoppage of metro work crane near Madhuban Garden on LBS route. Please do such major metro works at night."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote to Mumbai Police, saying 'LBS road traffic jam from Bhandup west to Mulund R Mall - Up/Down'.

"Massive traffic @MTPHereToHelp at Bhandup LBS Marg police chowki junction. Haphazard road & metro works making our life miserable, not a single cop at sight ! @CMOMaharashtra is this the way to complete infrastructure projects? There is zero sensitivity towards citizens apathy," another user wrote on Twitter.

Though Mumbai Traffic Police had assured of resolving the traffic blockade on Friday, commuters have continued to complain about the snarls on Friday.

Read Also Mumbai: Motorists battle traffic snarls on Western Express Highway