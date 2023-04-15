 Mumbai: Crane breakdown during metro work causes traffic snarls on LBS road in Bhandup, angry commuters complain on Twitter
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Crane breakdown during metro work causes traffic snarls on LBS road in Bhandup, angry commuters complain on Twitter

Mumbai: Crane breakdown during metro work causes traffic snarls on LBS road in Bhandup, angry commuters complain on Twitter

Though Mumbai Traffic Police had assured of resolving the traffic blockade on Friday, commuters have continued to complain about the snarls on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

The breakdown of a crane (earth moving equipment) used in metro construction work resulted in traffic snarls and blockade on LBS road in Bhandup, leading to commuters' suffering delays and mental agony.

Many commuters took to Twitter to complain about the mismanagement.

Sharing a video of blockade caused by the crane machine, a Twitter user wrote: "Bhandupkars have been suffering from heavy traffic since 11 am last morning due to the stoppage of metro work crane near Madhuban Garden on LBS route. Please do such major metro works at night."

Another user wrote to Mumbai Police, saying 'LBS road traffic jam from Bhandup west to Mulund R Mall - Up/Down'.

"Massive traffic @MTPHereToHelp at Bhandup LBS Marg police chowki junction. Haphazard road & metro works making our life miserable, not a single cop at sight ! @CMOMaharashtra is this the way to complete infrastructure projects? There is zero sensitivity towards citizens apathy," another user wrote on Twitter.

Though Mumbai Traffic Police had assured of resolving the traffic blockade on Friday, commuters have continued to complain about the snarls on Friday.

Read Also
Mumbai: Motorists battle traffic snarls on Western Express Highway
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Crane breakdown during metro work causes traffic snarls on LBS road in Bhandup, angry...

Mumbai: Crane breakdown during metro work causes traffic snarls on LBS road in Bhandup, angry...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's former employee turns producer for Marathi film

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's former employee turns producer for Marathi film

Navi Mumbai: AAP protest against hike in electricity tariff

Navi Mumbai: AAP protest against hike in electricity tariff

Raigad bus accident: Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets injured passengers at Panvel hospital; watch

Raigad bus accident: Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets injured passengers at Panvel hospital; watch

Thane: Fire erupts at Kalpataru industrial estate, no casualties; watch video

Thane: Fire erupts at Kalpataru industrial estate, no casualties; watch video