Mumbai: CR To Install CCTV Cameras With Face Recognition Technology Across 364 Stations

In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing passenger safety and ensuring law enforcement across its extensive network, Central Railways has announced plans to install a staggering 6,122 cameras across 364 stations. This ambitious project, funded in part by the Nirbhaya fund, signifies a significant step towards bolstering security within India's railway infrastructure.

"A total of 6,122 cameras will be deployed, with 3,652 of them featuring advanced face recognition technology. These high-tech cameras are set to be strategically placed across 117 vital railway stations, encompassing the entire Mumbai Suburban Network. This introduction of 4K-enabled cameras is anticipated to revolutionize railway security" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

"Currently, only six stations in the Mumbai division, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and Kalyan, are covered by an integrated security system equipped with high-tech CCTV cameras, including Face Recognition Systems and Video Analytics. However, the remaining suburban stations still rely on older CCTV camera technology. Under this project all these outdated cameras will be replaced with state-of-the-art CCTV cameras to enhance security across all suburban stations of Mumbai division" he said, adding that face recognition technology will help apprehend wanted criminals and manage crowded areas.

Installation to be completed with 12-18 months

According to CR, the cost of this project is around Rs 82 crores. Installation of all cameras will be completed within the next 12 to 18 months.

"The primary objectives of these face recognition cameras are manifold. First, they will serve as a potent deterrent to potential wrongdoers, effectively curbing criminal activities. Second, they will aid in monitoring and enforcing compliance with railway regulations, ensuring a safer and more secure travel experience for passengers" said an official.

"These state-of-the-art cameras come equipped with an array of advanced features, including Video Analytics and a Video Management System. Notably, PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras, with their impressive range of motion, will eliminate any blind spots, enhancing overall surveillance capabilities" he said.

According to CR, data collected by these cameras will be transmitted via an IP network to surveillance stations and ultimately relayed to a unified control command center. This comprehensive system will place all 364 stations under constant digital surveillance, making them significantly more secure.

"One of the most remarkable aspects of this face recognition technology is its ability to recognize individuals whose faces are stored in the database, promptly alerting authorities to the presence of known criminals as they enter the station. This heightened level of vigilance extends to the identification of specific facial features, such as the retina or forehead" explained an official.

Robust multi-layered monitoring network

Moreover, a robust multi-layered monitoring network will oversee these cameras, and data will be securely stored for 30 days. This storage capacity facilitates post-event analysis, playback, and investigations, significantly enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts.

"The deployment of CCTV cameras isn't limited to platforms alone. Waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrances/exits, platforms, foot over bridges, and booking offices will all benefit from enhanced coverage, connected via optical fiber cable" said an official.

