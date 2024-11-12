 Mumbai: CR Runs 507 Special Trains, Total 704 Trips During Diwali & Chhath Puja Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CR Runs 507 Special Trains, Total 704 Trips During Diwali & Chhath Puja Festival

Mumbai: CR Runs 507 Special Trains, Total 704 Trips During Diwali & Chhath Puja Festival

To accommodate the rush during the festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja the Central Railway has announced 507 special trains which completed 704 special train trips to various destinations in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nanded among others. While many services are run to parts of northern and southern India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway | Representational Image

Mumbai: Indian Railways sees massive rush of passengers during the festivals like Diwali and Chhath puja. Diwali is the main Hindu festival celebrated across the country, while Chhath puja is prominently celebrated in northern India. To accommodate the rush and allow all passengers to reach their hometowns safely, the Central Railway (CR) this season has announced 507 special trains.

These 507 special trains will complete a total of 740 special train trips of which 233 trips of which have already been ferried, says the statement by CR. These trains include AC Specials, trains with mixed combination of AC, Sleeper and General coaches and also Unreserved Specials.

Read Also
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Bans Oversized Items On Platforms Amid Festive Rush
article-image

Destinations the special trains run

For the Diwali and Chhath Puja Festival, special trains are being run from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur etc to various destinations across the country.

FPJ Shorts
Video: 1,00,000 Foodies Cycle 50 Km At Night To Try Out Soup Dumplings After Post About Momo Stall In China's Kaifeng City Goes Viral
Video: 1,00,000 Foodies Cycle 50 Km At Night To Try Out Soup Dumplings After Post About Momo Stall In China's Kaifeng City Goes Viral
'My Deep Admiration...': Amitabh Bachchan's Letter To Nimrat Kaur Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Affair With Abhishek Bachchan
'My Deep Admiration...': Amitabh Bachchan's Letter To Nimrat Kaur Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Affair With Abhishek Bachchan
Ladakh: Kargil Police Solves 26-Year-Old Quadruple Murder Case; Arrest 3 People
Ladakh: Kargil Police Solves 26-Year-Old Quadruple Murder Case; Arrest 3 People
Mumbai: Petition Filed In Bombay HC Seeking Cancellation Of Nawab Malik's Interim Bail For Misusing Liberty & Threatening Witnesses
Mumbai: Petition Filed In Bombay HC Seeking Cancellation Of Nawab Malik's Interim Bail For Misusing Liberty & Threatening Witnesses

A total of 363 trips have been announced from Mumbai of which 252 have been completed while 111 more trips will run. Similarly from Pune, 327 trips have announced of which 221 have ferried while 106 more trips will be run. From other places like Nagpur, Latur, Daund and others total 50 trips have been announced of which 34 have run and 16 more will be run.

For passengers travelling to various places in Maharashtra like Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded and other places enroute, CR has announced 125 trips, of which 107 trips have been completed and 18 more trips will be running.

Read Also
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Urges Passengers To Follow Luggage Allowance Limits,...
article-image

Special Trains to North & South India

For North bound passengers CR has announced 551 trips to various places like Danapur, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, Agartala, Santragachi and other places enroute of which 356 trips have been completed and 195 more trips will run.

For South bound passengers CR has announced 64 trips to various places like Karimnagar, Kochuveli, Kazipet, Bengaluru and other destinations of which 44 trips have been completed and 20 more trips will be run.

Diwali and Chhath puja are major festivals celebrated by Hindus. Diwali is celebrated across the country, while Chatth puja is mainly celebrated in northern India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Petition Filed In Bombay HC Seeking Cancellation Of Nawab Malik's Interim Bail For Misusing...

Mumbai: Petition Filed In Bombay HC Seeking Cancellation Of Nawab Malik's Interim Bail For Misusing...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Don't Fall For Congress' Conspiracy, Stay United', PM Modi Urges Voters...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Don't Fall For Congress' Conspiracy, Stay United', PM Modi Urges Voters...

Mumbai: CR Runs 507 Special Trains, Total 704 Trips During Diwali & Chhath Puja Festival

Mumbai: CR Runs 507 Special Trains, Total 704 Trips During Diwali & Chhath Puja Festival

'Disgraceful Man': BJP Slams Uddhav Thackeray For Asking EC Officials To Check His ‘Urine Pot’...

'Disgraceful Man': BJP Slams Uddhav Thackeray For Asking EC Officials To Check His ‘Urine Pot’...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Hits Back At Nana Patole's 'Dog' Remark, Calls It Congress'...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Hits Back At Nana Patole's 'Dog' Remark, Calls It Congress'...