Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Bans Oversized Items On Platforms Amid Festive Rush

In response to the recent stampede at Bandra Terminus, Western Railway has imposed ban on oversized items, including drums and other similar items and baggage in station premises and platforms. The decision, communicated in a letter to all ticket checkers of Mumbai Central division of Western Railways by divisional commercial manager on October 29th, comes amid a significant influx of passengers due to the festive season. FPJ has the copy of the letter.

The directive highlights that large and bulky luggage has been causing congestion and obstructing the smooth flow of passengers, complicating crowd management efforts. All ticket checking staff are instructed to strictly enforce this ban at entry points to ensure compliance.

According to letter, station and squad incharges have been tasked with personally monitoring adherence to these guidelines, as the issue is being monitored at the highest levels of railway management. Any violations of this directive will be taken seriously.

The move follows a viral video of an individual attempting to board the Gorakhpur-bound Antyodaya Express while carrying a large drum, sparking discussions about safety and crowd control at railway stations.

"Western Railway urges all passengers to cooperate to enhance safety and ensure a smooth travel experience during the busy festive period" said spoke person of WR.