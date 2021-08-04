Mumbai: Covid doubling rate increases, 263 cases reported on Wednesday

Two days after the city reported more than 300 Covid cases on Wednesday, 263 new cases and nine deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 7,36,022, with 15,920 fatalities so far. Moreover, the doubling rate has increased to 1,595 days, while the weekly growth rate dropped to 0.04%.

The state also witnessed a marginal rise in the daily Covid cases on Wednesday, with 6,126 new infections and 195 fatalities being recorded. With this, the total tally stands at 63,27,194, with 1,33,410 deaths till now.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate touched 96.69%, with 61,17,560 recoveries.

The state’s overall fatality rate stands at 2.1%. In the first wave, the case fatality rate in the state was 2.7%. For every 100 positive cases, the state witnessed around three deaths. However, in the second wave, the fatality rate dropped to 0.71%.

“The caseload was tremendously high in the second wave. But the fatalities were under control. This could be because of a variant that is more infectious, but less deadly,” said Dr. Pradip Awate, surveillance officer in Maharashtra’s Epidemic Control Department.

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state government on Covid-19 management, said the decline was due to the proactive steps taken by the state. “We ramped up the number of tests and isolated patients, thus limiting the spread of the virus. Lockdown has played an important role in cutting down transmission rates and consequently interrupting the surge of the virus,” said Salunkhe.