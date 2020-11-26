Mumbai Court sends Pratap Sarnaik's close aide Amit Chandole to ED custody till Sunday

Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik’s close associate Amit Chandole was produced before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday and remanded in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till Sunday.
Special Public Prosecutor Kavita Patil appeared for the agency and told the court that Chandole's statement had been recorded and custodial interrogation was required for investigation regarding the diversion of funds and the quantum of the proceeds of crime.
The agency had sought his custody for ten days. Chandole was arrested late night on Wednesday by the ED. A day earlier, the ED had conducted searches at premises linked with him in Thane. The agency is probing money laundering connected to TOPSGRUP which is into providing security services.
Sarnaik’s properties were also searched by the agency on Tuesday. The Sena leader is engaged in real estate and hospitality businesses. The agency is probing a money laundering case that emanated from an FIR registered by former TOPSGRUP CEO Ramesh Iyer in which he had made several allegations against TOPSGRUP owner Rahul Nanda and his family members for illegal diversion of money abroad.
