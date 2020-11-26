Mumbai Court sends Pratap Sarnaik's close aide Amit Chandole to ED custody till Sunday

Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik’s close associate Amit Chandole was produced before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday and remanded in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till Sunday.

Special Public Prosecutor Kavita Patil appeared for the agency and told the court that Chandole's statement had been recorded and custodial interrogation was required for investigation regarding the diversion of funds and the quantum of the proceeds of crime.