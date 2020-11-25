Mumbai: ED arrests Pratap Sarnaik's friend in money laundering case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Amit Chandole, a friend and associate of Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik, in their ongoing money-laundering probe.

The agency had conducted searches on the premises linked with Chandole on Tuesday in Thane. This is the first arrest in the case post the searches at places linked to Sarnaik and a security services provider, Topsgrup in Mumbai and Thane in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The ED is likely to scan the books of firms linked with the Sarnaik family including the Vihang group which is into real-estate, hospitality and recreation. Under the scanner of the probe are also alleged foreign transactions by the Topsgrup. The firm’s chairman and founder Diwan Rahul Nanda had denied the allegations to FPJ on Wednesday. He also said that he knows Pratap for many years as a friend and that “he has not invested a single penny in my business or company, ever,”.

Topsgrup is being probed for their business acquisition in the UK in 2009 and their trust in Mauritius. Nanda has said that these were legal. ED is likely to summon more persons in this regard in the near future.