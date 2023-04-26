Mumbai Court permits Anil Deshmukh to travel within the country

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh | ANI

Mumbai: A special court has permitted NCP leader Anil Deshmukh to travel within the country and observed in its order that the right to travel is valuable and integral to the right to personal liberty.

Deshmukh is facing money laundering charges by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As per his bail conditions, he is supposed to remain within the jurisdiction of the special court till the trial concludes. Earlier he has been permitted to travel outside the city after taking the court’s permission.

Deshmukh approached court seeking permission to travel within country

The politician approached the court through advocate Inderpal Singh and submitted that he needed permission to travel outside the city, to Nagpur district and within India. His plea said he was a legislator representing four lakh people. It further stated that he had to attend to the grievances of people as well as visit departments. The plea also stated that he needed to consult his lawyers.

Special Judge RN Rokade said in the order that the applicant was an elected representative. It pointed out that he had not violated any bail conditions and said that it is well settled that the right to travel is a valuable one and integral part of the right to personal liberty.

Read Also Anil Deshmukh visits hometown Nagpur for first time after release from jail, says he was framed