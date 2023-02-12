Anil Deshmukh visits hometown Nagpur for first time after release from jail, says he was framed

Anil Deshmukh | File

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has visited his hometown Nagpur for the first time in 15 months after being released from jail and alleged that he was implicated in false cases.

The Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Katol in Nagpur district, who is out on bail, received an enthusiastic welcome from party workers upon arrival at the airport here on Saturday.

'Agencies failed to submit evidence'

"I was accused of (laundering) Rs 100 crore, but in the chargesheet the amount came down to Rs 1.71 crore. The agencies failed to submit evidence for even Rs 1.71 crore," he said later at a press conference.

Deshmukh, a resident of Nagpur city, claimed the High Court had observed that there was no substance in the cases registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NCP leader said former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who had levelled allegations of corruption against him, did not remain present before the Chandiwal commission set up to probe the allegations.

Deshmukh was released on bail in December 2022, more than a year after he was arrested by the ED on money laundering charges.

