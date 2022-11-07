Mumbai: Court issues 4th warrant against MP Navneet Rana, her father

Navneet Rana | PTI File Photo

Mumbai: A Sewree magistrate court on Monday issued fourth Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against independent MP Navneet Rana and her father in a case of fraudulently obtaining caste certificate. Also, the court rejected the police's plea which once again sought time to execute the warrants.

On Monday, the MP and her father didn't appear before the court. The police filed a letter before it and sought time to execute the warrant issued on Oct 20. Back then, too, the police had made a similar plea and the court had rejected it while directing it to execute the warrants immediately. It had fixed the case for Nov 7 for a report on the warrants.

Read Also Mumbai: Court directs police to immediately execute warrants against MP Navneet Rana

Rana's discharge pleas rejected by court earlier

The first such warrant was issued on Aug 22. The Ranas were supposed to appear before the court after their discharge pleas in the case were rejected. Thereafter, they had remained present before the court on Aug 25 and the court had cancelled the warrants after levying a penalty of Rs200 each on them. The next such warrant was issued on Sept 22 after their advocate had filed pleas for both exemption from appearance and an adjournment. The court had rejected both the pleas.

As per the complaint filed at the Mulund police station, there was manipulation of her school leaving certificate to show that she belonged to the Scheduled Caste. This caste certificate was used by her to contest from the reserved Amravati seat. She was elected as an MP from there.