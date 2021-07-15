Mumbai Court grants pre-arrest bail to actress Shweta Tiwari for allegedly forging sign to secure UK visa

Actor Shweta Tiwari was on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail by a sessions court in a case booked against her by the BKC police station for allegedly securing a VISA for her son to travel to Britain by forging the signature of her husband.
The police had registered the case in March this year for cheating and forgery against her for forging the signature of her husband on a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) which was used by her to secure a visa for her son to travel to the UK. The informant in the case is her husband Anubhav Kohli, with whom she has strained relations.
In an anticipatory bail application filed through her advocate Subir Sarkar and Rishikesh Mundergi in March, the actor had told the court that there was an inordinate delay of three years in registering the offence. It was contended that the alleged forgery was within the knowledge of her husband.
Subsequently, Kohli had given the NOC and the visa which had come to be revoked, was granted again by the embassy.
The plea for relief was filed by the actor in March. The court had given her interim relief, which had been extended from time to time pending the decision in the plea. A detailed order is yet to be made available.
