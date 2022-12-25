Mumbai: Court acquits film director Subhash Kapoor in 2014 sexual harassment case | Representative Image

Mumbai: A Mumbai court has acquitted film director Subash Kapoor in a 2014 sexual harassment case. It observed silence on part of the complainant woman and said she is “mature and educated”. The court also cited a delay in filing the FIR, which created doubt about the truthfulness of the incident.

FIR was filed in 2014 against Kapoor

The FIR in the case was filed in 2014 on the complaint of the woman, a journalist, who had claimed the director had, in May 2012, misbehaved with her in her home. Mr Kapoor was acquitted by Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri) AI Sheikh on Dec 12.

The court, in its detailed order, said the complainant did not raise any alarm at the timeof the incident when she could have shouted for help, and the prosecution had also failed to explain why she and her kin and friends had kept themselves away from taking action against the accused.