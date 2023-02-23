e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Couple arrested from Mazgaon area for peddling drugs, ₹25L worth MD seized

Mumbai: Couple arrested from Mazgaon area for peddling drugs, ₹25L worth MD seized

The man was caught lurking suspiciously in the Dockyard Area on Tuesday.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Couple arrested from Mazgaon area for peddling drugs, ₹25L worth MD seized | Representative pic
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has arrested a couple from the Mazgaon area and recovered narcotic drug mephedrone (MD) worth Rs25 lakh. Both husband and wife were allegedly selling and buying MD illegally, the police said on Wednesday. 

The man was caught lurking suspiciously in the Dockyard Area on Tuesday. On frisking, the police found 65 gm MD. Interrogation revealed the involvement of his wife, too. She was later arrested from their residence with 60gm MD. 

While the names of the arrested accused are protected by the police owing to possible links to a larger racket, locally the man and woman are known as Ayaan and Paapa, respectively. Both are history-sheeters and have cases for offences like causing hurt with dangerous weapons, aiding escape or harbouring prisoners, selling, consuming, peddling drugs under the Indian Penal Code and the NarcoticDrugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A case has been registered against the two under relevant sections of the Act. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Four held with 250 grams of drugs worth ₹30 lakh from Vashi
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 24-yr-old Amravati youth dies after police recruitment physical test

Mumbai: 24-yr-old Amravati youth dies after police recruitment physical test

Mumbai: Couple arrested from Mazgaon area for peddling drugs, ₹25L worth MD seized

Mumbai: Couple arrested from Mazgaon area for peddling drugs, ₹25L worth MD seized

Watch: Customs officers seize foreign currency worth ₹8.36 crore concealed in handbag at Mumbai...

Watch: Customs officers seize foreign currency worth ₹8.36 crore concealed in handbag at Mumbai...

Maharashtra govt to give ration for ₹100 under 'Anand Shidha' scheme in April

Maharashtra govt to give ration for ₹100 under 'Anand Shidha' scheme in April

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's claim of 'death threats' becomes talking point of Maharashtra politics

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's claim of 'death threats' becomes talking point of Maharashtra politics