Mumbai: Couple arrested from Mazgaon area for peddling drugs, ₹25L worth MD seized

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has arrested a couple from the Mazgaon area and recovered narcotic drug mephedrone (MD) worth Rs25 lakh. Both husband and wife were allegedly selling and buying MD illegally, the police said on Wednesday.

The man was caught lurking suspiciously in the Dockyard Area on Tuesday. On frisking, the police found 65 gm MD. Interrogation revealed the involvement of his wife, too. She was later arrested from their residence with 60gm MD.

While the names of the arrested accused are protected by the police owing to possible links to a larger racket, locally the man and woman are known as Ayaan and Paapa, respectively. Both are history-sheeters and have cases for offences like causing hurt with dangerous weapons, aiding escape or harbouring prisoners, selling, consuming, peddling drugs under the Indian Penal Code and the NarcoticDrugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A case has been registered against the two under relevant sections of the Act.