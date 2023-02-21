Navi Mumbai: Four held with 250 grams of drugs worth ₹30 lakh from Vashi

Representative photo

Navi Mumbai: The APMC police arrested four persons and seized 250 grams of MD drugs worth ₹30 lakh last week from Navi Mumbai’s Vashi.

The arrested persons had come to the Mafco market in sector 18 in Vashi to deliver the drugs.

Acting on a tip-off received from a reliable source, the APMC police laid a trap on February 16 night and caught the accused. “There was information that four people were coming in a car to deliver methaqualone or MD drug,” said Vivek Pansare, deputy municipal commissioner of zone 1.

Around 10.30 pm on February 16, police intercepted a car and frisked all four persons present inside it. The police found a packet containing a white color substance which an officer from the Narcotic Cell infomed was drug.

All four accused were arrested and they were identified as Allauddin Mohammed Fajuruddin Maulana (26), Abdul Kalam Mohammed Ubolon (51), Mohammed Mukin Yasin Siddiqui (40) and Faiyaz Safiq Ahmed (30).

Police said they seized 250 grams of MD drug worth ₹30 lakh and a car worth ₹2 lakh. “We are investigating from where they got the contraband and to whom they were supposed to deliver,” said DCP Pansare. Meanwhile, they were presented before the court where they were sent to police custody till February 22.

