Mumbai: Corporators urge BMC to allow them to use unused fund to complete basic infrastructure works

Mumbai: With the model code of conduct for the February 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections likely to be out next month, the corporators in Mumbai have approached the civic administration with request to allow them to use their unused corporator’s fund and help them complete pending basic infrastructure works in their constituencies.

Each year, the BMC makes provisions for funds as per the proposals submitted by the 227 elected representatives in Mumbai. The sanctioned money is used for the citizens and if unutilized, the fund lapses and a fresh provisions made in the next civic budget.

Some corporators use it to create livelihood opportunities for poor women in their wards by providing them sewing machines or flour mills. The others use these funds for school children and supply of books, tables and such facilities.

Some also use the sanctioned sums for unemployed youths and provide them food carts and vegetable tempos. A chunk of these funds are used for repairing pavements and covering the open gutters.

However, according to corporators, the BMC administration has been engaged in combating the pandemic and running a massive vaccination drive throughout the city. As a result, the administration could not prepare a proper manual for disbursal of funds, and funds to the tune of lakhs of rupees are currently lying unutilized with the BMC.

With the crucial civic elections around the corner, now corporators have started approaching the administration requesting them to disburse the sanctioned funds. Several such proposals from corporators were sanctioned in the last two standing committee meetings.

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar of Santacruz East ward said, “A sum of Rs 70 lakh was passed in the budget on my proposal. I had planned to distribute tempos and small vehicles to youths to sell vegetables and fruits, but I would have been able to buy only 6-7 tempos. Due to the delay, I requested the administration to use these funds for basic infrastructure. Now, I want them to be be used to buy sewing machines and flour mills for poor and helpless women. The Standing Committee has sanctioned my proposal.”

“After a lot of efforts, the BMC had sanctioned Rs 60 lakh for my ward. I wanted to buy small tempos for youths so they can sell vegetables or fruits from those tempos. The fund was not used till the September. Meanwhile, I followed up on the issue. I met administrative officers and asked them what happened to my money? When it will be used? They only said manuals have not been made yet. How far should I wait? so, I wrote to them and requested to use this money for basic infrastructure in my area. This money will get lapsed if we do not use it before model code of conduct or before the next year’s budget. The standing committee has just sanctioned the amount recently, and now it will be use it for repairing pavements, covering open gutters in my ward.”, said Chandrashekhar Waingankar of Bandra east.

Corporator Ramdas Kabmle of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion said, “Rs. 55 lakh was the amount sanctioned for my area. My planning was to provide tabs for poor school children. But due to Covid-19, the administration couldn’t draw up the manual to spend this money. I also told administration to use at least Rs 20 lakh for infrastructure, but in the last standing committee meeting, my proposal for tabs has been sanctioned. So before the model code of conduct comes into place, I will distribute tabs to poor children.”

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:44 AM IST