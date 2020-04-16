Mumbai: Corona positive BEST staffer succumbs

Mumbai: A 56-year-old Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking foreman, who had tested positive for coronavirus on April 1, passed away on Tuesday night. He worked in the system protection department of the BEST's electricity supply wing.

The Chembur resident last reported to work on March 21, after which he fell sick. Soon after, he developed high-grade fever and showed flu-like symptoms. Because of the Janata Curfew on the following day, there was no local clinic operational. Shortly thereafter, the nationwide lockdown was imposed. So his family admitted him to SRV Hospital, Tilak Nagar, on March 26, where he tested positive.

He had a medical history of kidney ailment but had not reported any health issues recently. According to BEST spokesperson Manoj Varde, the staffer had been on leave from March 18-20 and had resumed duty on March 21.

An acquaintance of the deceased informed, the man was put on ventilatorin the first week and his condition had steadily declined in the past few days.