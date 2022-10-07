Mumbai: Cops to collect voice samples of Ambani threat call suspect to bolster their case

Mukesh Ambani | File photo

The Mumbai Police on Friday stated that they would be collecting voice samples of the 30-year-old man arrested for allegedly threatening to harm industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members. The accused's voice samples will be sent to a forensic lab for matching them with the recordings of the threat calls received at the hospital, officials said, adding that this process is to bolster their case against the suspect.

On Wednesday, two threatening calls were made at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaum. Hours after the incident, the Mumbai police detained one Rakesh Mishra in Darbhanga, Bihar, in a joint operation with the state's police. He was later brought to Mumbai.

The police also seized his phone to extract and analyse his phone details. As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered by D B Marg police station, the caller had also made references of Pulwama attack and the Mumbai terror attack during the calls.

The first call was received on the landline number of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12:57pm on Wednesday. The caller held out threats against Mr Ambani and his family and threatened to blow up Antilia, their residence.

The second call was received at about 5pm. This time, the caller threatened to blow up the hospital.

A bomb disposal squad and the dog squad carried out searches at the hospital and the Ambani residence. Security was beefed up at both places.

On Aug 15, from around 10:30am till 12:04pm, nine calls issuing threats against Mr Ambani were received by the hospital. A case of criminal intimidation was registered at the time and a 56-year-old Borivali resident was arrested.