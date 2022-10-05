Mumbai: Unknown caller threatens to blow Sir HN Reliance Hospital, also threats Ambani family members

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital | ANI

Mumbai: In a recent addition in the threat calls to Reliance Foundation and Ambani family, a call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family.

The Mumbai Police shared the information on twitter. The police have informed that the offence in this incidence is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by Mumbai Police.

This is not the first time that the Ambani group has come across threat calls. The Mumbai police have arrested one Bishnu Vidu Bhoumik, was arrested from Dahisar at around 1:30 pm, one-and-a-half hours after he made nine abusive and threatening calls in August this year. He allegedly made nine threat calls to the organization.

Early in 2021, Ambani's security was beefed up as the explosives-laden SUV was recovered near his house in Mumbai. The Ambani also have z+ category security in which the industrialist is protected with 50 armed commandoes of CRPF.