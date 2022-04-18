Mumbai: Cops on lookout for unknown man for hurling stones at ladies coach in Bandra

A female commuter had recently tipped off the railway police about a stone-pelting incident on a ladies coach by an unknown person at Bandra. Taking serious note of the incident, the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) suo motu registered an offence into the matter after the caller showed reluctance in lodging a complaint and is on the lookout for the suspect involved, police said.



According to the police, the complainant in the case is constable Amol Gurav (42), who is posted with the Bandra GRP. On April 07, around 5:10, Gurav had received information from the control room that a woman had called up the police helpline and had informed about a stone-pelting incident at Bandra station on a local train.



The woman had informed that when a local train halted at platform number 7, an unknown person had pelted stones at the ladies compartment. Gurav was then instructed to visit the spot and make enquiries about the incident. By the time Gurav reached the platform, the train had left, police said.



"When the police called on the number of the female caller, she informed that the train had left towards Wadala. When we asked the caller to visit the police station and lodged a complaint, she showed reluctance, after which the police suo motu registered an offence in the matter," said a police officer.



The police on Friday registered an offence on charges of act endangering life or personal safety of others as per the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person.



"So far no arrest has been made in the case and investigations are going on," said constable Gurav.



On March 26, Free Press Journal reported that in the last 14 months, 32 instances of stone-pelting had taken place on the AC locals in Mumbai, of which 30 cases were reported at the Central Railway itself.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:00 AM IST