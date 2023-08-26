Mumbai: Cops Make Fourth Arrest In Music Firm CEO Kidnapping Case, MLA Prakash Surve’s Son Still At Large

In the case of abduction of a music firm’s CEO earlier this month in Goregaon, the police have arrested a fourth person. However, MLA Prakash Surve’s son and his accomplices, who allegedly masterminded the kidnapping, are still at large.

The fourth person, Vikas Shetty, 42, was arrested in Karnataka on August 25.

On August 10, a complaint was filed against Raj Surve and 15 others for allegedly abducting Rajkumar Jagdish Singh and forcibly obtaining his signature on a document. The Vanrai police promptly arrested three persons on the day the complaint was filed.

Singh is the CEO of Global Music Junction Pvt Ltd and provides digital collateral loans. Another businessman, Manoj Mishra, 30, from Patna, had borrowed Rs8 crore from Singh’s firm in 2021 for a YouTube channel. The agreement stated that Mishra would repay Rs11 crore over five years.

Case details

According to Singh, Mishra used the loan for purposes other than the YouTube channel, causing Singh’s company to suffer less profit. When Mishra asked for more money, Singh declined.

In 2022, Mishra began pressuring Singh to cancel the agreement. This year, they agreed on a settlement and Singh transferred Rs1 crore to Mishra’s company.

The abduction was allegedly a result of a dispute as Mishra approached Surve and forcibly brought Singh to the MLA’s office and made him sign a document.

