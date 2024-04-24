Mumbai: Cops Help Man Recover ₹3.45 Lakh Lost In Online Work-From-Home Scam | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The step taken by police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey to assign specific duties to some of the personnel at all 17 police stations under its jurisdiction to dedicatedly work towards fighting cyber-frauds and recover lost money at the earliest is yielding results for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

After successful recoveries by the Kashimira and Uttan coastal police, officials from the recently inaugurated Kashigaon police station managed to make a reversal of Rs. 3.45 lakh which a 32-year-old complainant identified as Rishu Jaiswal had lost in an online work from home scam. Jaiswal was lured to invest money and reap profits by completing simple tasks envisaging submission of likes to online videos and rating of hotels and movies.

After receiving the complaint, a team under the supervision of senior police inspector- Rahul Patil started investigations and identified the bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked by the cyber crooks. After continuous follow-ups with the concerned banks, the cops managed to freeze the amount which was reversed to the account of the complainant following judicial orders. Further investigations were underway.

Following the footsteps of their cyber cell counterparts, all local police stations under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police commissionerate have also set-up a mechanism to help recover money lost to online frauds. Stressing upon the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), Patil said that people can contact the local police stations or directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 with an additional option of reporting online frauds through email at www.cybercrime.gov.in.