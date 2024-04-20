 Mumbai: After Scanning 100 CCTV's, Cops Successfully Trace & Return Bag Forgotten By Woman In Auto
HomeMumbaiMumbai: After Scanning 100 CCTV's, Cops Successfully Trace & Return Bag Forgotten By Woman In Auto

The bag contained gold ornaments worth more than Rs.1 lakh and Rs.5,000 cash.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Chances of getting back your valuables left behind in a taxi or an auto are grim nowadays, however, when 24-year-old Nazli Ansari received a call from the Pelhar police station that the bag she had left behind in an autorickshaw had been found, she was joyfully surprised.

According to the police, Ansari hired an auto-rickshaw from Nallasopara railway station at around 2 pm on Thursday. She alighted in the Dhaniv Baug area but forgot to take her hand bag along and realized this only after the auto had left the scene.

The bag contained gold ornaments worth more than Rs.1 lakh and Rs.5,000 cash. As most passengers often do, Ansari had also not jotted down the registration number of the vehicle. She immediately registered a complaint at the local police station. Taking cognizance of the complaint, senior police inspector- Jitendra Vankoti deputed 14 personnel from the crime detection unit to trace the auto-rickshaw.

The personnel scanned more than 100 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the route and zeroed-in on the registration number of the auto-rickshaw within a few hours. “Based on the registration details, our team sourced out the information of the driver and managed to get back the bag with all contents intact. The bag was returned to its rightful owner.” said Vankoti. The driver was apparently unaware about the hand bag which the passenger had left behind in his auto-rickshaw. Ansari thanked the police personnel for their prompt action which helped in retrieving her lost bag.    

