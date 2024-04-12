Mumbai Labourer Beaten To Death Near Hussain Chowk In Malvani For Suspected Vehicle Theft | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A labourer was allegedly beaten to death near Hussain Chowk in Malvani on Wednesday for suspected vehicle theft. Police filed a case against one Imran Ansari, 26, on Thursday. According to the FIR, the deceased, Sachin Jaiswal, 25, the complainant Akash Gaikwad, 32, and two others went to Hussain Chowk on Wednesday to buy drugs.

Upon reaching, Jaiswal asked Gaikwad to wait near their vehicle while he went inside a lane to buy ganja. When Jaiswal did not return, Gaikwad went to look for him. Jaiswal was later found lying unconscious on the road. Subsequently, Gaikwad took Jaiswal first to Saraswati Hospital in Charkop, then to Mangalmurti Hospital in Borivali.

Read Also Indore: Hotel Manager Beaten By Man For Stopping Sons From Smoking Cigarette

He later died at Shatabdi Hospital. An individual told Gaikwad that Jaiswal was trying to start a two-wheeler belonging to Ansari. Ansari saw him and suspected theft, which led to a physical assault.

Similar incident reported in Malvani area in past

This comes after a similar incident was reported in Malvani area back on 30 August 2023. A longstanding rivalry had escalated into violence, resulting in the death of a man. A person identified as Ejaz Abdul Basar Shaikh, had been brutally attacked by their neighbours. Responding promptly to his wife's complaint, the police had arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The probe revealed that Mansoor Syed, also known as Shetty, along with his wife Reshma, son Naved, and others, collectively assaulted the complainant's husband using an iron pipe, rod, and paver block. Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The Malvani police had apprehended two additional individuals, including the accused woman Reshma, in connection with the incident.