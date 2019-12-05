Mumbai: Cops get the better of 5 quacks in city

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested five quacks for allegedly practising medicine for years and duping people. According to a crime branch officer, the quacks put their advertisements in public toilets, railway stations and claim to cure sexual problems.

Two of them were found to be practising on someone else's degree while three others had nothing to show as their qualification document. On a tip-off, five teams along with officials of BMC’s health dept raided clinics at Dongri, Bhoiwada, Antop Hill, Kurla and Dharavi on Tuesday.

CB said initially a bogus customer was sent to the clinics, later raids were conducted. The quacks were found to be practis­ing without mandatory degrees.

The five arrested quacks have been identified as Shahid Husain Baig (62), Kamal Sharafat Hussain (38), Shahabuddin Shaikh (43), Jafarminya Shaikh (55) and Bilal Hussain (32).

They have been arrested under the relevant IPC sections and the Maharashtra Medical Council Act. Police have found Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degrees from Shahid Shaikh and Shahabuddin Shaikh. The degrees belonged to some other doctors. “Most of the quacks have not even passed Class X,” said an officer.