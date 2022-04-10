Mumbai: Cops detain MNS leader Yashwant Killedar for playing Hanuman Chalisa outside Shiv Sena Bhawan

Mumbai Police on Sunday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Yashwant Killedar and a taxi driver for playing of 'Hanuman Chalisa' by MNS outside Shiv Sena HQ in Dadar. According to ANI, no case has been registered yet.

Earlier today morning, 'Hanuman Chalisa' was played from loudspeakers on a taxi outside Shiv Sena Bhawan in Dadar on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday morning.

Earlier last week after warnings by MNC chief Raj Thackeray, 'Hanuman Chalisa' was played from loudspeakers at his party's office in Ghatkopar.

Addressing a rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Thackeray had said,“I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa".



Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".

"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said.



Criticising Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, the MNS chief said NCP is responsible for the rise of casteist politics in Maharashtra after the formation of his party in 1999.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:56 AM IST