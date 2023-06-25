Mumbai: Contractor Held After Labourer Dies In Elevator Collapse | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: A contractor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly causing the death of a labourer by negligence. The accused was identified as Jayantilal Patel, who is working on an under-construction project of the Deriya builder in Kurla.

According to the Nehru Nagar police, 28-year-old Mohammad Rizwan Shaikh was shifting steel from upper floors to the ground along with other labourers on Friday. While he was standing in a lift and waiting for steel which others were busy loading, suddenly the lift came down crashing and led to on the spot death of Rizwan, a Bihar native.

FIR filed against accused

Based on the complaint of Naushid Ali Shaikh, 18, who was working with the deceased, a first information report (FIR) was filed on Saturday night while Patel was arrested on Sunday. In his statement to the police, Naushid said that none of the laborers working with him were provided with safety gears.

A case has been lodged against Patel under the Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence), said the police, adding that Rizwan's relatives have been informed about his death and they are on their way to Mumbai.