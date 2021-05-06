Mumbai: Contractor booked for packing swab test stick in unhygienic conditions in Ulhasnagar slums

Ulhasnagar: The contractor who packed swab sticks in unhygienic conditions without following the pandemic norms was booked by the Ulhasnagar police after Food Drugs and Administration took action against those involved. The police and FDA are further investigating to find if he tied up with some private company or was preparing it independently.

The police said the complainant has been identified as Vilas Taskhedkar, 57, police inspector, FDA had registered a case late night on Wednesday. Taskhedkar had registered a case at Ulhasnagar police station under section 188, 202, 269, 270, 336, 420, 465, 487 and 488 of the Indian penal code and sections of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

FPJ reported about it after a video that went viral on Tuesday. There is at least one slum in this distant suburb, where women and children are engaged in this activity, shows a video clip shared by locals from Khemani Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Ulhasnagar 2. The clip shows the task of packaging these swabs underway in at least ten households and shockingly, those on the job are not following any safety protocol – no one is wearing masks or gloves or using sanitiser.

The police have booked Manish Keswani, a contractor who had given the material to locals in the slum. He was making them work by giving an amount. The FDA on Wednesday along with police and local officials raided the 10 houses and seized the swab test sticks.

The police found the swab test kit is named as 'Boiswab' an foriegn firm and taking advantage of it. "At present we have registered a case against Keswani for making the kits illegally without following covid norms. We are further investigating as to where he brought it from and the area or firm he would supply the kits," added Taskhedkar.

Rajendra Kadam, senior police inspector, ulhasnagar police station confirmed about a case been registered and said the investigation is carried out by FDA.