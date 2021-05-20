Mumbai: Contractor booked for death due to negligence after labourer falls to death in Kandivali

Kandivali Police booked a contractor for allegedly causing death due to negligence after a 39-year-old labourer, Basavraj Nagor, fell to death from the 5th floor while cleaning the building's walls in order to get them painted. Police said that the incident had occurred on May 16, at around 4.45 pm, wherein the accused had not provided any safety gears to the labourers who were cleaning and painting the building.

According to police, Nagor was a part of a team wherein he and his associates were cleaning the building's outer walls to get them painted and had claimed the bamboo scaffolding up to the fifth floor of Pancham Apartment-II, at Iraniwadi in Kandivali (W) without any safety gears. The team had started their work on May 13. While Nagor had climbed the scaffolding on May 16, two of his colleagues-- Satish Konde and Gundappa, were on the terrace, handling the machine of disseminating water for cleaning. Around 4.40 pm, when Gundappa and Satish were working, they heard a cry for help as Nagor called out 'Appa'. As they looked down, they saw Nagor lying on the floor and immediately rushed for his help.

Police said, the duo found Nagor lying unconscious on the cement floor and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Subsequently, Kandivali Police were alerted about the incident, who had primarily registered a case of accidental death, but after further probe and statements given by the eyewitness, Nagor's associate claimed that it was an act of negligence at the contractor's end.

On the basis of this information, Kandivali Police recorded a statement of the accused, contractor Roshankumar Madgut, wherein he confessed that he had not provided any safety belt, helmet or net to avert any incidents, as is made mandatory to ensure the safety of the labourers. Acting on this information, police booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence (section 304A) and are investigating the matter further.