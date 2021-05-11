Mumbai: Congress bats for slew of sops for the Maratha community till the reservation is restored

The Congress delegation on Tuesday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and demanded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government should provide a slew of sops to the Maratha community which is possible under its jurisdiction. Further, Congress, which is sharing power with NCP and Shiv Sena, pressed for the caste wise census demanded by OBC and also an early decision on reservation of backward classes cancelled by the apex court in promotion.

A delegation led by state unit chief Nana Patole hailed the state government’s decision to set up a committee led by a retired judge to study the Supreme Court’s order cancelling the Maratha quota but that is not enough. The delegation demanded till the Maratha quota is restored the government needs to provide justice to the community.

The Congress party said the government should issue appointment letters to the eligible Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) candidates in various departments for the period 2014-2020. The state undertaking Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal should start providing loans directly to the applicants in proportion to the population. The state government should allocate additional Rs 1,000 crore to the Corporation, start hostels with intake capacity of 200 students for Maratha community, withdraw offences lodged against Maratha community members participated in the pro-reservation agitation and provide job to the kin of the deceased community member while participating in the agitation.

The delegation suggested that the recruitment of C and D class employees should be done through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on the lines of A and B class staff.